V-ati intrebat vreodata de ce telefoanele Xiaomi sunt atat de ieftine? Daca da si nu ati gasit pana acum raspunsul stati fara grija ca Xiaomi s-a gandit sa ni-l procure personal. Secretul consta in reclame!

Da, reclame! Si nu oriunde ci chiar in sistemul de operare, in interfata telefonului. Reclamele vor continua sa apara si pe modelele viitoare si chiar fac parte dintr-o strategie bine gandita de Xiaomi.

Partea buna este ca telefoanele din programul Android One nu au aceasta problema. Va las mai jos un citat oficial.

Advertising has been and will continue to be an integral part of Xiaomi’s Internet services, a key component of the company’s business model. At the same time, we will uphold user experience by offering options to turn off the ads and by constantly improving our approach towards advertising, including adjusting where and when ads appear. Our philosophy is that ads should be unobtrusive, and users always have the option of receiving fewer recommendations.