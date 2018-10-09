Tot ce stim despre Pixel 3 si Pixel 3XL s-ar putea sa nu fie adevarat

DĂ-NE UN să știm că îți place 🙂

„So you think you know…Tune in tomorrow to see for yourself”. Google a postat pe Twitter ceva foarte interesant. S-ar putea ca tot ce am vazut pana acum scapat pe internet in legatura cu noile lor telefoane sa nu fie adevarat. Totul ar putea fi o mare farsa, un troll de zile mari. Nu stim daca Google doar se joaca cu noi sau totul este adevarat. M-as bucura ca zvonurile sa nu fie adevarate, Pixel 3XL sa nu aiba notch, iar totul sa fie un mare troll. As rade mult! Vedem diseara.

So you think you know… Tune in tomorrow to see for yourself. https://t.co/4zTwRXcn1x #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/3IO3xaMaP8 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 8, 2018