OnePlus 7 va avea memorie UFS 3.0 si ecran HDR10+

OnePlus a confirmat cateva specficatii foarte importante pentru noul lor telefon. Memoria de tip UFS 3.0, cea mai rapida in acest moment in piata, va fi integrata in telefonul lor. De asemenea, ecranul HDR10+ va fi o functie delicioasa si o sa avem mari asteptari de la el.
HDR10+ is the future of not just television displays, but also smartphone displays as well. We hope that our newest device will set a new benchmark for the smartphone industry and open up a new world of visual fluidity for users. We’re glad we are leading the ranks in sharing quality technology with the world.
Unele zvonuri mai spun ca OnePlus ar putea colabora cu servicii de streaming precum Netflix pentru a oferi seriale si filme in format HDR. In plus, avand un ecran cu tehnologie HDR10+ inseamna ca va fi un panou foarte bun si cu o luminozitate foarte mare.
Cat despre memorie UFS 3.0, este cea mai rapida de pe piata si va fi primul telefon ce o va integra. Se pare ca OnePlus 7 va fi un hit daca ne rezumam doar la specificatii.
glm says06.05.2019 at 17:35
Probabil de la Samsung.