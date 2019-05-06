OnePlus 7 va avea memorie UFS 3.0 si ecran HDR10+

OnePlus a confirmat cateva specficatii foarte importante pentru noul lor telefon. Memoria de tip UFS 3.0, cea mai rapida in acest moment in piata, va fi integrata in telefonul lor. De asemenea, ecranul HDR10+ va fi o functie delicioasa si o sa avem mari asteptari de la el.

HDR10+ is the future of not just television displays, but also smartphone displays as well. We hope that our newest device will set a new benchmark for the smartphone industry and open up a new world of visual fluidity for users. We’re glad we are leading the ranks in sharing quality technology with the world.