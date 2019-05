UPDATE – Vezi ce ai votat! – Blind Test – Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3

UPDATE – haideti sa vedem impreuna cine este A si cine este B, in cazul in care nu ati reusit sa va dati seama, si sa vedem care sunt preferintele voastre.

Asadar, Huawei (A) are in total 1886 voturi, iar Pixel (B) are 1467 voturi. Ati preferat mai mult pozele artificiale, care nu exprima deloc realitatea faptelor. Drept dovada, la imaginile unde se vede cerul, ati preferat fotografiile cu cerul gri (Huawei). In realitate cerul era albastru (Pixel). Chiar sunt curios cum ati votat.

15 fotografii au iesit castigatoare pentru Huawei si 6 pentru Pixel.

Insa, Pixel a iesit castigator la fotografiile facute noaptea, ceea ce este de apreciat. Si chiar asa este. Pixel 3 poate reproduce mai bine culorile, nu ingalbeneste pozele si procesarea este mai rapida.

In final eu am decis sa utilizez Pixel 3. Este mult mai rapid decat Huawei P30 Pro, fotografiile sunt facute imediat si nu am timp de asteptare. Procesarea la Pixel se face DUPA ce am facut fotografia, nu in timpul procesului de fotografiere asa cum face P30 Pro, lucru foarte enervant.

Eu aleg Pixel 3 pentru fotografii, indiferent de conditii, oferind culori naturale, detalii mult mai puternice decat P30 Pro, claritate ridicata si rapiditate.

P30 Pro castiga pentru mine doar la zoom si la fotografia de tip wide.

In mica excursie din Istanbul am decis sa iau dupa mine 3 telefoane: Huawei P30 Pro, Pixel 3 si iPhone 6S. In cele din urma am folosit doar doua dintre ele si anume cele mentionate in titlu. Am profitat si am decis sa facem impreuna un blind test, desi s-au mai facut, pentru a vedea care dintre cele doua telefoane ofera o experiemanta foto mai buna.

In acest articol o sa va las fotografiile, 21 la numar, numerotate cu Ax si Bx, iar voi o sa votati care vi se pare mai buna. O sa aflati cine este A si B dupa cateva zile, ca sa aveti timp sa votati. Si tot dupa cateva zile o sa va spun si cu ce telefon am decis sa fac cele mai multe fotografii si de ce, pentru ca intre cele doua exista o diferenta foarte mare despre o ca sa discutam ulterior.

Atentie! Pozele sunt amestecate. A nu este doar in stanga cum nici B nu este doar in dreapta.

B1 A1

#1: Blind Test – Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 Dreapta

Dreapta 58%, 118 votes
Stanga 42%, 85 votes
Total Votes: 203





A2 B2

#2: Blind Test – Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 Stanga

Stanga 59%, 122 votes
Dreapta 41%, 85 votes
Total Votes: 207





A3 B3

#3: Blind Test – Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 Stanga

Stanga 60%, 114 votes
Dreapta 40%, 77 votes
Total Votes: 191





A4 B4

#4: Blind Test – Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 Stanga

Stanga 52%, 103 votes
Dreapta 48%, 95 votes
Total Votes: 198





B5 A5

#5: Blind Test – Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 Stanga

Stanga 91%, 177 votes
Dreapta 9%, 17 votes
Total Votes: 194





A6 B6

#6: Blind Test – Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 Stanga

Stanga 71%, 130 votes
Dreapta 29%, 53 votes
Total Votes: 183





B7 A7

#7: Blind Test – Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 Stanga

Stanga 54%, 97 votes
Dreapta 46%, 84 votes
Total Votes: 181





B8 A8

#8: Blind Test – Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 Dreapta

Dreapta 58%, 103 votes
Stanga 42%, 74 votes
Total Votes: 177





A9 B9

#9: Blind Test – Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 Stanga

Stanga 68%, 114 votes
Dreapta 32%, 53 votes
Total Votes: 167





B10 A10

#10: Blind Test – Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 Dreapta

Dreapta 60%, 94 votes
Stanga 40%, 63 votes
Total Votes: 157





A11 B11

#11: Blind Test – Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 Stanga

Stanga 58%, 87 votes
Dreapta 42%, 64 votes
Total Votes: 151





B12 A12

#12: Blind Test – Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 Stanga

Stanga 51%, 76 votes
Dreapta 49%, 73 votes
Total Votes: 149





A13 B13

#13: Blind Test – Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 Stanga

Stanga 68%, 92 votes
Dreapta 32%, 44 votes
Total Votes: 136





A14 B14

#14: Blind Test – Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 Stanga

Stanga 56%, 76 votes
Dreapta 44%, 59 votes
Total Votes: 135





B15 A15

#15: Blind Test – Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 Dreapta

Dreapta 93%, 126 votes
Stanga 7%, 9 votes
Total Votes: 135





A16 B16

#16: Blind Test – Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 Dreapta

Dreapta 56%, 74 votes
Stanga 44%, 57 votes
Total Votes: 131





B18 A17

#17: Blind Test – Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 Dreapta

Dreapta 56%, 72 votes
Stanga 44%, 56 votes
Total Votes: 128





A18 B18

#18: Blind Test – Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 Stanga

Stanga 68%, 87 votes
Dreapta 32%, 41 vote
Total Votes: 128





B19 A19

#19: Blind Test – Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 Stanga

Stanga 57%, 75 votes
Dreapta 43%, 57 votes
Total Votes: 132





A20 B20

#20: Blind Test – Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 Dreapta

Dreapta 53%, 68 votes
Stanga 47%, 61 vote
Total Votes: 129





B21 A21

#21: Blind Test – Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 Dreapta

Dreapta 70%, 97 votes
Stanga 30%, 42 votes
Total Votes: 139





Vezi toate pozele la calitate maxima AICI (A) si AICI (B).