Licente ieftine pentru Windows 10, Office 2016 Pro si Office 2019 Pro

MMORC.com este un magazin online ce vinde licente pentru jocuri si programe pentru diferite platforme. Licentele sunt ieftine asa cum v-am obisnuit si pot fi utilizate fara probleme acasa. Preturile pornesc de la cativa euro.
Codurile le primiti pe email dupa ce le-ati achizitionat. Mai jos gasiti oferta lor si cu link catre produs. Windows 10 Pro la 9.56 euro este o solutie buna. Este o singura licenta permanenta si autorizata. Iar prin codul RTY30 se aplica un discount de 30%. Toate produsele software le gasiti AICI.
Discount Code: RTY30 30% OFF
Pentru Office 2019 Pro Plus pretul este de 40.55 euro si este o licenta pentru un singur calculator si include tot pachetul: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote si Outlook. La fel se aplica si aici un discount folosind codul RTY41 pentru o reducere de 41%.
Discount Code :RTY41 41% OFF
- Microsoft Office 2019 Pro Plus Key €40.55
- Windows 10 Pro + Office 2019 Pro Key €48.39
- Windows 10 Pro + Office 2016 Pro Key €28.27
De asemenea puteti folosi codul RTY28 pentru o reducere de 28% pentru urmatoarele produse:
Windows and Office:
- Windows 10 Home Key Global 32/64 Bit €9.57
- Microsoft Office 2016 Home & Students Key €19.28
- Windows 10 Pro + Office 2016 Home & Students €27.55
- Windows 10 Pro + Office 2019 Home & Business Key Global Bundle €68.12
- Windows 10 Pro + Office 2016 Home & Business Key Global Bundle €57.83
Project and Visio:
- Microsoft Project Pro Professional 2019 Key Global €76.41
- Microsoft Visio Pro Professional 2019 Key Global €45.49
- Windows 10 Pro + Project Pro 2019 Key Global Bundle €85.69
- Windows 10 Pro + Visio Pro 2019 Key Global Bundle €55.17
Pentru nelamuriri sau probleme puteti sa le scrieti la urmatoarea adresa: [email protected]. Suporta inclusiv plata prin PayPal.
Lasa un comentariu!