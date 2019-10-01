Un update mic de iOS rezolva multe bug-uri

Utilizatorii de iOS au observat ca in ultimele zile au fost livrate cateva update-uri, iar ultimul a stricat cate ceva. In special telefoanele intampinau probleme. Apple a livrat astazi iOS 13.1.2, dar si iPadOs 13.1.2 si watchOS 6.0.1. Dupa iOS 13 a venit imediat la doar o zi distanta iOS 13.1.1, iar acum iOS 13.1.2. Primul update trebuia sa rezolve niste bug-uri marunte care au venit o data cu iOS 13, insa a si stricat cate ceva.
Cei care aveti iOS 13.1.1 ar fi bine sa faceti acest ultimul update pentru ca telefonul sa functioneze corect. Remediaza problemele ce pot aparea la iCloud, camera, Bluetooth si alte mici probleme.
Mai exact acestea sunt beneficiile noilor update-uri:
iOS 13.1.2 update changelog:
- Fixes a bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup
- Fixes an issue where Camera may not work
- Addresses an issue where the flashlight may not activate
- Fixes a bug that could result in a loss of display calibration data
- Fixes an issue where shortcuts could not be run from HomePod
- Addresses an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehicles
iPadOS 13.1.2 changelog:
- Fixes a bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup
- Fixes an issue where shortcuts could not be run from HomePod
watchOS 6.0.1 changelog:
- Resolves an issue where the Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse watch face does not speak time
- Addresses an issue where the calendar complication may not display events
- Fixes a bug that could result in a loss of display calibration data
Sursa: GSMArena
