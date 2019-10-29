Electronic Arts s-a „impacat” cu Steam

DLC-ul The Sims 3 Into the Future a fost ultimul joc (daca pot sa-i spun joc) lansat de EA pe platforma Steam in octombrie 2013. De atunci si pana acum, toate jocurile din catalogul EA au fost disponibile doar pe platforma proprietara Origin. Astazi, EA au confirmat teaser-ul de ieri si au anuntat oficial ca vor colabora din nou cu Steam.

Desi la prima vedere pare un pas in directia buna, iar Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, care urmeaza sa fie lansat pe 15 noiembrie poate fi deja precomandat pe Steam, daca ne uitam la info vom vedea ca un cont EA si Origin tot este necesar pentru a porni jocul. Practic avem din nou launcher in launcher, precum a fost cazul oricarui titlu Ubisoft prezent pe Steam: il porneai din Steam, care in fundal iti pornea Uplay, care de fapt pornea jocul.

Jocurile din subscriptia EA Access vor fi disponibile la randul lor prin Steam incepand din primavara lui 2020.

Atat Gabe Newell (Steam) cat si Andrew Wilson (CEO Electronic Arts) s-au declarat incantati de idee.

This is a good day for gamers. We’re excited to partner with EA to not only bring their great games and subscription service to Steam but also to open up our communities to each other in an unprecedented way that will benefit players and developers around the world.

This is the start of an exciting partnership with Valve that will see us innovating for PC players around the world. Through our subscription, great games and more, we’re excited to bring players in the Steam and Origin communities together with access to the best games, whenever and wherever they want to play.