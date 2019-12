Facebook permite mutarea pozelor direct in Google Photos

Facebook a lansat o functie care permite mutarea pozelor direct in Google Photos. Functia va fi disponibila de anul viitor dar a fost lansata deja in Irlanda. In acest proiect colaboreaza nu doar Facebook si Google ci si Apple, Microsoft, Twitter si altii.

“For almost a decade, we’ve enabled people to download their information from Facebook,” explains Steve Satterfield, director of privacy and public policy at Facebook. “The photo transfer tool we’re starting to roll out today is based on code developed through our participation in the open-source Data Transfer Project.”