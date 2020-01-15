Cafeluta IT: telefoane Xiaomi pliabile, Black Shark 3, mai mult RAM pentru Apple

Cateva stiri scurte dar interesante din lumea tech grupate intr-un singur articol.
- o parte din modelele iPhone care vor fi lansate in 2020 vor avea 6GB Ram;
- Chrome, browserul Google va primi in continuare suport pentru Windows 7 inca 18 luni, chiar daca Microsoft a declarat ieri sistemul EOL;
- Xiaomi e posibil sa aiba in dezvoltare doua telefoane pliabile:
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip va avea o baterie de 3300mAh si o sticla ultra subtire pe ecran, dar si plastic;
- Xiaomi Black Shark 3 ar putea avea display QHD si rata de refresh 120hz
- ramanem tot la ecrane: Samsung Galaxy S20 s-ar putea sa nu suporte 120Hz la rezolutie maxima:
It can now be said with certainty that Samsung has cancelled the WQHD 120Hz option of the Galaxy S20 series, leaving only FHD 60Hz, FHD 120Hz, WQHD 60Hz. this means that we can't have the best resolution and the best refresh rate at the same time. What is your opinion on this? pic.twitter.com/GaYJuOubw8
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 14, 2020
