Cafeluta IT: telefoane Xiaomi pliabile, Black Shark 3, mai mult RAM pentru Apple

Cateva stiri scurte dar interesante din lumea tech grupate intr-un singur articol.

It can now be said with certainty that Samsung has cancelled the WQHD 120Hz option of the Galaxy S20 series, leaving only FHD 60Hz, FHD 120Hz, WQHD 60Hz. this means that we can't have the best resolution and the best refresh rate at the same time. What is your opinion on this? pic.twitter.com/GaYJuOubw8

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 14, 2020