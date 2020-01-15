Arena IT

Cafeluta IT: telefoane Xiaomi pliabile, Black Shark 3, mai mult RAM pentru Apple

Cateva stiri scurte dar interesante din lumea tech grupate intr-un singur articol.

  • o parte din modelele iPhone care vor fi lansate in 2020 vor avea 6GB Ram;
  • Chrome, browserul Google va primi in continuare suport pentru Windows 7 inca 18 luni, chiar daca Microsoft a declarat ieri sistemul EOL;
  • Xiaomi e posibil sa aiba in dezvoltare doua telefoane pliabile:

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip va avea o baterie de 3300mAh si o sticla ultra subtire pe ecran, dar si plastic;
  • Xiaomi Black Shark 3 ar putea avea display QHD si rata de refresh 120hz
  • ramanem tot la ecrane: Samsung Galaxy S20 s-ar putea sa nu suporte 120Hz la rezolutie maxima:

 

