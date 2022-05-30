Cafeluta IT de weekend: senzor Samsung de 200MP,cati bani a facut Tim Cook in 2021, Broadcom intentioneaza sa cumpere VMware si altele

Daca in weekend v-ati deconectat de la mediul tech, cafeluta de luni dimineata e un prilej bun de a trece in revista cateva stiri de peste weekend.
- Samsung a prezentat un nou senzot ISOCELL de 200MP si a folosit o pisica pentru a-i demonstra performantele. [sursa]
- Google Assitant va putea in curand sa iti recunoasca vocea. [sursa]
- iOS 16 va introduce in premiera modul always-on-display pe iPhone-uri, iar partea de mesagerie va fi imbunatatita pentru o experienta mai placuta. [sursa]
- Tim Cook este cu 770.5 milioane $ mai bogat, Elon Musk a iesit cel mai profitabil din 2021, iar CEO-ul nVidia si cel Netflix nu se pot plange. Mai multe aici.
- HTC intentioneaza sa lanseze un nou flagship, dar pandemia Covid il tot intarzie. [sursa]
- Broadcom intentioneaza sa achizitioneze VMware. Achizitia se ridica la suma de 61 miliarde $. [sursa]
- Aprilie 2022 a fost o luna dominata de Samsung in materie de telefoane mobile vandute. [sursa]
- Un nou studiu afirma ca 75% din site-urile de tip phishing trec de protectia oferita de Google Chrome. Google nu a privit cu ochi buni rezultatele acestuia:
This study’s methodology and findings demand scrutiny. For more than 10 years, Google has helped set the anti-phishing standard — and freely provided the underlying technology — for other browsers. Google and Mozilla often partner to improve the security of the web, and Firefox relies primarily on Google’s Safe Browsing API to block phishing — but the researchers indicated that Firefox provided significantly more phishing protection than Chrome. It’s highly unlikely that browsers using the same technology for phishing detection would differ meaningfully in the level of protection they offer, so we remain sceptical [sic] of this report’s findings
- MSI a prezentat un monitor de 34inch QD-OLED cu o rata de reimprospatare de 175hz. [sursa]
Lasa un comentariu!