AMD confirma „loialitatea” pentru platforma AM5

AMD nu va forta utilizarea de noi platforme pentru viitoarele procesoare si vor utiliza AM5 atat timp cat este tehnologic posibil.

Vice presedinte si director general al Client Channel Business pentru AMD, David Mcafee, a declarat intr-un interviu pentru OverclockersUK ca platforma AM5 va beneficia de un suport pana in 2025 cu planuri de extindere daca este posibil. Acesta a declarat ca unul din principalele motive pentru care seria Ryzen s-a bucurat de succes a fost durata de viata mare a platformei AM4 si intentioneaza sa urmeze acelasi model cu AM5.

Q [Briony Hannam – OCUK] – Is there an update on AM5 socket support or does the original statement from AMD to continue support through 2025 still stand?

A [David Mcafee – AMD Corporate Vice President & General Manager of Client Channel Buisness]- It absolutely still stands! I think that we certainly recognized that the longevity of the AM4 platforms was one of the biggest reasons that led to the success of Ryzen and as we think and as we think about the future, 2025 and beyond, that decision to move to a next-generation of socket is one that’s going to be really thought through really really carefully.

We know the impact that moving to a new socket brings and we want to stay on AM5 for as long as we possibly can. We are firmly committed to 2025 and beyond and we will see how long that promise lasts beyond 2025.