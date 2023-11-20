Nothing a retras versiunea beta a aplicatiei Nothing Chats din Play Store

Nothing a incercat sa faca un fel de iMessage dar se pare ca aplicatia lor are probleme de securitate. Aceasta a fost scoasa din PlayStore la doar o zi dupa lansare.

Nothing Chats nu are criptare end to end si atasamentele trimise catre alti utilizatori pot fi accesate cu usurinta intr-un text. Informatia vine de la publicatia 9t05google, tot ei descoperind si vulnerabilitatea. Aplicatia foloseste la baza Sunbird, iar alte persoane s-au aratat ingrijorate cu privire la faptul ca este utilizat protocolul HTTP in loc de HTTPS.

Aplicatia a fost mometan stearsa si se lucreaza la remedierea acestei probleme de securitate.

We’ve removed the Nothing Chats beta from the Play Store and will be delaying the launch until further notice to work with Sunbird to fix several bugs.

We apologise for the delay and will do right by our users.

— Nothing (@nothing) November 18, 2023