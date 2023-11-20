Arena IT

Nothing a retras versiunea beta a aplicatiei Nothing Chats din Play Store

Nothing a incercat sa faca un fel de iMessage dar se pare ca aplicatia lor are probleme de securitate. Aceasta a fost scoasa din PlayStore la doar o zi dupa lansare.

Nothing Chats nu are criptare end to end si atasamentele trimise catre alti utilizatori pot fi accesate cu usurinta intr-un text. Informatia vine de la publicatia 9t05google, tot ei descoperind si vulnerabilitatea. Aplicatia foloseste la baza Sunbird, iar alte persoane s-au aratat ingrijorate cu privire la faptul ca este utilizat protocolul HTTP in loc de HTTPS.

Aplicatia a fost mometan stearsa si se lucreaza la remedierea acestei probleme de securitate.

