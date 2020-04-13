LG Velvet – anuntat oficial si atat

LG Velvet este oficial urmatorul telefon LG care va adopta noul design pe care vi l-am prezentat AICI. Din pacate doar a fost anuntat nu si prezentat.

LG a anuntat ieri Velvet, dar nu ne-a oferit deloc detalii despre telefon. Compania a spus doar ca Velvet este viitorul lor telefon cu noul design si conform scaparilor din Coreea de Sud va fi lansat pe 15 mai.

LG pare ca a renuntat la clasica denumire si isi doreste un nou inceput in segmentul telefoanelor inteligente. Speram ca Velvet sa fie un flagship sau macar un telefon corect si bun indiferent de clasa din care o sa faca parte.

Our new branding reflects current trends of addressing the unique personal tastes and emotions of the individual with a greater emphasis on design,” Chang Ma, LG senior vice president of product strategy said in a statement. “It’s a more intuitive approach that we are confident will resonate with today’s consumers and help us to establish a clearer brand identity.”