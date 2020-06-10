2019 a fost un an bun pentru seria Pixel

Google a dezamagit cu Pixel 4, dar cifrele arata ca 2019 a fost cel mai bun an pentru serie.

Desi nu se afla nici macar in top 10 la nivel global, in 2019 Google a livrat 7.2 milioane de telefoane din seria Pixel. Comparativ cu 2018, numarul este cu 52% mai mare si i-au depasit chiar si pe cei de la OnePlus. Probabil au fost ajutati de faptul ca anul trecut au extins vanzarea de terminale Pixel in 3 piete noi.

Nu este specificat modelul cel mai bine vandut, dar cel mai probabil este vorba de Pixel 3a, care a fost si cel mai accesibil si a beneficiat de reduceri in a doua jumatate a anului.

. @Google continues to expand the #Pixel portfolio and sales are growing. In 2019 shipments grew 52% YoY to reach the highest volume ever, with strong performances in the USA, Western Europe and Japan. It now ships more units than @oneplus but it is still far from reaching Top10 pic.twitter.com/qY66isF9vN

