Alte trei jocuri de pe Epic Games Store ajung luna viitoare pe Steam

Este vorba de titlurile dezvoltate de Quantic Dreams, lansate initial ca exclusivitati pentru consola celor de la Sony, apoi portate pe PC exclusiv pentru Epic Games Store, iar acum ajung si pe Steam.

Anuntul a fost facut pe Twitter, iar titlurile sunt Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain si Beyond: Two Souls. O surpriza placuta este faptul ca fiecare joc are un demo ce poate fi incercat.

Finally! Heavy Rain, Beyond Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human are coming to Steam on June 18! #QuanticStream

Download the free demos NOW:

Heavy Rain: https://t.co/vgyWgO3YBt

Detroit: https://t.co/SbIxbSbfoR

Beyond: https://t.co/P51sXvOhwm pic.twitter.com/83TaO6x7Ai

— QUANTIC DREAM (@Quantic_Dream) May 25, 2020