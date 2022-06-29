Un comisar al Comisiei Federale de Comunicații doreste interzicerea TikTok-ului

Brendan Carr, comisar al FCC, cere lui Google si Apple sa scoata aplicatia TikTok din magazinele sale virtuale.

Conform unui nou raport, angajatii firmei mama a TikTok – ByteDance – au accesat datele utilizatorilor.

TikTok is not just another video app. That’s the sheep’s clothing. It harvests swaths of sensitive data that new reports show are being accessed in Beijing,

a scris Carr pe contul lui de Twitter si a atasat scrisorile pe care le-a trimis lui Tim Cook de la Apple si Sundar Pichai de la Google.

Acesta face referire la articolul aparut in BuzzFeed News, conform caruia a avut loc un leak de 80 de fisiere audio din sedinte interne ale ByteDance, care confirma faptul ca angajatii au accesat informatii non-publice despre utilizatorii TikTok din SUA intre septembrie 2021 si ianuarie 2022.

