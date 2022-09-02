Gaming news saptamana 35

Jocuri gratis|un nou titlu Mafia si un nou Assassins Creed|Duke Nukem Forever 2001|Cerinte sistem Hogwarts Legacy|System Shock Remake|Film BioshocK|altele.
- GOG ofera gratis FPS-ul Immortal Redneck si au oferte bune la multe jocuri din portofoliu. [sursa]
- Primul Mafia a implinit 20 de ani si cu aceasta ocazie este oferit gratis prin intermediul Steam. Il gasiti aici.
- De asemenea, Hangar 13 lucreaza la un nou titlu Mafia, care se afla intr-un stadiu incipient al dezvoltarii. [sursa]
- Humble Bundle are de asemenea Summer Sale. Guardians of the Galaxy costa 30 de euro. La fel ca multi altii am ramas placut impresionat de acest titlu. [sursa]
- Ubisoft a confirmat ca noul titlu Assassin’s Creed se numeste Mirage si il vom vedea pentru prima oara pe 10 septembrie.
Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next Assassin's Creed game.
We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/92LoEcrrWs
— Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 1, 2022
- Lansat in 2017, jocul Prey dezvoltat de Arkane Studios a fost un hidden gem trecut de multi cu vederea. Recent un fost membru al Arkane Studios a afirmat ca Bethesda i-au fortat sa foloseasca acest nume. [sursa]
- The Great War: Western Front a fost anuntat oficial. Este un titlu RTS de la veterani din domeniu. Un prim trailer mai jos care contine si secvente de gameplay.
- Remake-ul System Shock a primit un nou trailer in cadrul Gamescom 2022 si il puteti vedea mai jos.
- Netflix produce un film Bioshock si acesta va fi regizat de Francis Lawrence. [sursa]
- First Dwarf este un action RPG survival proaspat anuntat:
- Fanii nu-l lasa in pace pe Duke Nukem si lucreaza de zor la finalizarea versiunii lui Forever, titlu care ar fi trebuit lansat in 2001. Anul acesta un build al jocului a scapat pe internet si continea mai multe nivele care puteau fi jucate. Momentan sunt puse cap la cap si au prezentat progresul. [sursa]
- Hogwarts Legacy va avea nevoie de un GeForce GTX1070/Radeon Vega 64 pentru a rula. Cerintele complete le gasiti aici. [sursa]
- Gungrave GORE vine pe 22 noimebrie 2022 si ar putea fi direct pe Xbox Game Pass. [sursa]
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey are de asemenea sanse bune sa ajunga pe Game Pass. [sursa]
- Sons of the Forest nu va mai fi lansat anul acesta:
Hey Everyone,
Due to the scope of our new game Sons Of The Forest, it has been hard to pinpoint an exact release date, and today we have to delay one last time.
Giving us time to complete the polish we feel is needed, we will release Feb 23, 2023, priced at $29.99USD. pic.twitter.com/9SmeLelmj6
— Endnight Games (@EndNightGame) August 31, 2022
