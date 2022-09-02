Gaming news saptamana 35

Jocuri gratis|un nou titlu Mafia si un nou Assassins Creed|Duke Nukem Forever 2001|Cerinte sistem Hogwarts Legacy|System Shock Remake|Film BioshocK|altele.

We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/92LoEcrrWs

Hey Everyone,

Due to the scope of our new game Sons Of The Forest, it has been hard to pinpoint an exact release date, and today we have to delay one last time.

Giving us time to complete the polish we feel is needed, we will release Feb 23, 2023, priced at $29.99USD. pic.twitter.com/9SmeLelmj6

— Endnight Games (@EndNightGame) August 31, 2022