Gaming news saptamana 35

Jocuri gratis|un nou titlu Mafia si un nou Assassins Creed|Duke Nukem Forever 2001|Cerinte sistem Hogwarts Legacy|System Shock Remake|Film BioshocK|altele.

  • GOG ofera gratis FPS-ul Immortal Redneck si au oferte bune la multe jocuri din portofoliu. [sursa]
  • Primul Mafia a implinit 20 de ani si cu aceasta ocazie este oferit gratis prin intermediul Steam. Il gasiti aici.
  • De asemenea, Hangar 13 lucreaza la un nou titlu Mafia, care se afla intr-un stadiu incipient al dezvoltarii. [sursa]
  • Humble Bundle are de asemenea Summer Sale. Guardians of the Galaxy costa 30 de euro. La fel ca multi altii am ramas placut impresionat de acest titlu. [sursa]
  • Ubisoft a confirmat ca noul titlu Assassin’s Creed se numeste Mirage si il vom vedea pentru prima oara pe 10 septembrie.

  • Lansat in 2017, jocul Prey dezvoltat de Arkane Studios a fost un hidden gem trecut de multi cu vederea. Recent un fost membru al Arkane Studios a afirmat ca Bethesda i-au fortat sa foloseasca acest nume. [sursa]
  • The Great War: Western Front a fost anuntat oficial. Este un titlu RTS de la veterani din domeniu. Un prim trailer mai jos care contine si secvente de gameplay.

  • Remake-ul System Shock a primit un nou trailer in cadrul Gamescom 2022 si il puteti vedea mai jos.

  • Netflix produce un film Bioshock si acesta va fi regizat de Francis Lawrence. [sursa]
  • First Dwarf este un action RPG survival proaspat anuntat:

  • Fanii nu-l lasa in pace pe Duke Nukem si lucreaza de zor la finalizarea versiunii lui Forever, titlu care ar fi trebuit lansat in 2001. Anul acesta un build al jocului a scapat pe internet si continea mai multe nivele care puteau fi jucate. Momentan sunt puse cap la cap si au prezentat progresul. [sursa]
  • Hogwarts Legacy va avea nevoie de un GeForce GTX1070/Radeon Vega 64 pentru a rula. Cerintele complete le gasiti aici. [sursa]
  • Gungrave GORE vine pe 22 noimebrie 2022 si ar putea fi direct pe Xbox Game Pass. [sursa]

  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey are de asemenea sanse bune sa ajunga pe Game Pass. [sursa]
  • Sons of the Forest nu va mai fi lansat anul acesta:

  • Men of War II de asemenea va vedea lumina zilei in 2023. [sursa]
  • Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family a fost confirmat oficial si va fi testat in Irlanda si Columbia. Mai multe detalii aici.

