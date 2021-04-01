Joia GFN – 13 titluri noi adaugate, inclusiv OUTRIDERS

Joia GFN, acea zi din saptamana cand Nvidia oferta informatii despre GeForce Now si jocurile noi aparute. 13 titluri noi sunt suportate acum de platforma, inclusiv OUTRIDERS.
Iar luna aceasta vor mai veni inca 21 de titluri noi. Astfel, membrii GeForce NOW pot juca toate aceste titluri și multe altele pe orice dispozitiv compatibil – PC, Mac, Chromebook, iOS, Android sau Android TV.
Lansările GFN din 1 aprilie:
-
- OUTRIDERS (chiar la lansare pe Epic Games Store & Steam)
- Narita Boy (chiar la lansare pe Steam, 30 martie)
- Tales of the Neon Sea (Gratuit pe Epic Games Store, 1-8 aprilie)
- A-Train PC Classic (Steam)
- Endzone – A World Apart (Steam)
- Forts (Steam)
- Might & Magic X Legacy (Ubisoft Connect)
- Mr. Prepper (Steam)
- Nine Parchments (Steam)
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne (Steam)
- Rhythm Doctor (Steam)
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition (Steam)
- Styx: Master of Shadows (Steam)
Și alte câteva lansări GFN pentru luna aprilie:
- 41 Hours (Steam)
- Beholder 2 (Steam)
- Chinese Parents (Steam)
- Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain (Steam)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (Steam)
- POSTAL 4: No Regerts (Steam)
- R-Type Final 2 (Steam)
- Shio (Steam)
- Spintires (Steam)
- Stronghold 2 (Steam)
- Stronghold 3 Gold (Steam)
- Stronghold Crusader 2 (Steam)
- Stronghold Crusader HD (Steam)
- Stronghold HD (Steam)
- Stronghold Kingdoms (Steam)
- Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation (Steam)
- Torchlight (Epic Games Store & Steam)
- Torchlight III (Steam)
- Trine: Enchanted Edition (Steam)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Steam)
- Watch Your Ride – Biking Game (Steam)
Lasa un comentariu!