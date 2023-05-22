Meta primeste o amenda record de 1.3 miliarde de dolari de la UE

UE nu e de acord ca datele utilizatorilor sa fie stocate pe servere din SUA.
Motivul este ca protectia datelor nu se va supune legilor Uniunii Europene, ci doar ale celor din SUA. Tot UE a oferit un termen de 6 luni celor de la Meta sa ia atitudine in privinta acestui aspect si mai au 5 luni la dispozitie pentru a se conforma. Desi Meta detine servicii de socializare precum Facebook, Instagram sau Whatsapp, singurul la care UE face referire este Facebook.
Meta va contesta decizia.
Our priority is to ensure that our users, advertisers, customers and partners can continue to enjoy Facebook while keeping their data safe and secure. There is no immediate disruption to Facebook because the decision includes implementation periods that run until later this year. We intend to appeal both the decision’s substance and its orders including the fine, and will seek a stay through the courts to pause the implementation deadlines.
[sursa]
