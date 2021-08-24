Xiaomi renunta la brandingul „Mi”

Nume mai putin confuze pentru brandul chinezesc?

Xiaomi a avut poate cel mai bun al doilea trimestru inregistrat vreodata in 2021, reusind sa fie lider global in vanzarile de telefoanele mobile si continua sa fie o amenintare puternica pentru Apple si Samsung dupa disparitia Huawei din topuri. Insa Xiaomi pare ca accelereaza si conform XDA developers, strategia de marketing a suferit niste schimbari: produsele Xiaomi nu vor mai purta si brandingul Mi, ci vor ramane doar Xiaomi. Aceasta schimbare va impacta absolut toate produsele din portofoliul Xiaomi, nu doar telefoanele mobile.

Pana curand, Xiaomi era brandul principal,sub care gaseam Mi, Poco si Redmi. De acum inainte va fi doar Xiaomi, Poco si Redmi, iar primul telefon din aceasta noua linie de denumire este Mix 4.

Starting in 2021 Q3, Xiaomi’s product series “Mi” will be renamed to “Xiaomi”. This change will unify our global brand presence and close the perception gap between the brand and its products. This change may take some time to take effect in all regions.

With the introduction of the new brand identity, two distinct product series will sit beneath the parent brand. Xiaomi products represent the pinnacle of technology and offer a premium experience. Redmi products bring big innovation at a more accessible price point and are aimed at younger audience. This differentiation is also reflected in our updated logos, with both the Xiaomi and Redmi logotypes under the parent brand logo.

The product series naming convention — Xiaomi and Redmi — will also be applied to our ecosystem and IoT products over time.”