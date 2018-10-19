Arena IT

Samsung da tonul in inovatie – camere foto integrate in display chiar de anul viitor

Intr-o conferinta de presa sustinuta in China, Samsung Display a anuntat directia in care se vor indrepta telefoanele lor in materie de design. Samsung a reusit sa integreze camera frontala in display.

Si daca lucrurile merg bine vom avea cat de curand un ecran cu: senzor de amprenta integrat, care exista deja, camera frontala si ea integrata, dar si difuzoare integrate in display.

