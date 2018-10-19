Samsung da tonul in inovatie – camere foto integrate in display chiar de anul viitor

Intr-o conferinta de presa sustinuta in China, Samsung Display a anuntat directia in care se vor indrepta telefoanele lor in materie de design. Samsung a reusit sa integreze camera frontala in display.

Great news! Samsung established the direction of mobile phone design in 2019!

On October 18th, Samsung Display invited about 20 customers to hold the "2018 Samsung OLED Forum" at the Shenzhen Marriott Hotel in China. At the meeting, Samsung showed a PPT pic.twitter.com/sYu0ORTd6V

