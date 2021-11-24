Black Friday la Epic Games Store. Reduceri mari chiar și la jocurile noi

Epic Games a dat startul reducerilor de Black Friday. Ofertele sunt valabile până pe data de 30 noiembrie și sunt destul de atractive. Găsiți jocuri lansate recent la cele mai mici prețuri de până acum, dar și chilipiruri la sub 50 lei:
- Hitman 3 – 120 lei
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – 145 lei
- Far Cry 6 – 230 lei
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 139 lei
- Cyberpunk 2077 – 145 lei
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – 120 lei
- The Witcher 3 – Game of the Year Edition – 48 lei
- Wolfenstein: The New Order – 19 lei
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – 43 lei
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – 70 lei
- Borderlands 3 – 73 lei
- Conan Exiles – 46 lei
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy – 154 lei
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint – 42 lei
Lasa un comentariu!