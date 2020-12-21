Mos Craciun aduce licente la preturi foarte bune pentru Windows si pachetul Office

Mos Craciun ne aduce licente foarte bune. Windows 10 costa acum doar 7 euro, iar Office 2019 doar 25 de euro. Sunt oferte de Craciun, poate si ultimele pe anul acesta si merita sa profitati de ele.
Este Craciunul, poate sunt ultimele oferte din acest an. Chiar daca ele sunt bune tot timpul atunci cand le promovam, de Craciun este cel mai bun pret. Daca aveti nevoie de licente aveti acum ocazia sa le luati la un pret bun. Stiti deja care-i treaba cu ele. Si noi le folosim deci le putem recomanda ca fiind safe.
Folositi codul ARE pentru urmatoarele link-uri si aveti discount 46.5%:
- Windows 10 Professional Key €7.24
- Microsoft Office 2019 Professional Plus Retail Key €25.18
- Windows 10 Pro + Microsoft Office 2016 Pro Key Pack €22.51
-
Windows 10 Pro + Microsoft Office 2019 Professional Plus Key Pack €33.77
Pentru urmatoarele link-uri folositi codul ARE1 si aveti discount 34%:
- Windows 10 Home KEY €8.50
- Microsoft Office 2016 Professional Plus Retail Key €18.70
- Microsoft Office 2016 Home and Student Key €19.99
- Microsoft Office 2019 Home and Student Key €28.34
- Windows 10 Pro + Microsoft Office 2016 Home & Student Key Pack €23.40
- Windows 10 Pro + Microsoft Office 2019 Home and Student Key Pack €28.91
- Microsoft Visio Professional 2016 PC Key €17.26
- Microsoft Project Professional 2016 PC Key €17.26
- Microsoft Visio Professional 2019 PC Key €24.37
- Microsoft Project Professional 2019 PC Key €23.81
Ultimele sunt cele de mai jos. La fel, folositi codul ARE2 pentru discount de 10%:
- Kaspersky Internet Security 1 Device 1 Year PC Key Global €29.99
- Kaspersky Internet Security 1 Device 5 Year PC Key Global €32.20
- Kaspersky Security Cloud Personal 3 Devices 1 Year – Global €44.90
- Kaspersky Security Cloud Personal 5 Devices 1 Year – Global €49.99
- AOMEI Backupper Professional Edition Key (Lifetime / 2 PC) €31.89
- AOMEI Backupper Professional Edition Key + Free Lifetime Upgrades (Lifetime / 2 PC) €43.96
- AOMEI Partition Assistant Professional Edition Key (Lifetime / 2 PC) €31.99
- AOMEI Partition Assistant Professional Edition Key + Free Lifetime Upgrades (Lifetime / 2 PC) €43.96
- AOMEI Backupper Professional Edition Key (1 Year for 2 PC) €15.99
Lasa un comentariu!