Apple a anuntat castigatorii pentru cele mai bune fotografii facute cu Night Mode

Este o competitie unde mai multi fotografi au facut fotografii cu iPhone 11 si 11 Pro folosind Night Mode. Castigatorii au fost anuntati si fotografiile sunt absolut senzationale.

Aveti AICI link catre fotografii si informatii despre concurs suplimentare. O sa va atasez doar cateva fotografii in articolul. Fotografiile au fost realizate cu iPhone 11, 11 Pro si Pro Max prin toata lumea.

iPhone photographers around the world answered the call to participate in the Night mode photo challenge, sharing their captivating Night mode images shot on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. A curated panel of judges selected six winning photos from thousands of submissions worldwide. The winning images will be featured in a gallery on apple.com and Apple Instagram (@apple) and will appear globally on billboards. The winning photographers represented countries from China, India, Russia and Spain, sharing their various perspectives of the beauty and colors of night in the cultures surrounding them. Our panel of judges included Malin Fezehai (US), Tyler Mitchell (US), Sarah Lee (UK), Alexvi Li (China), Darren Soh (Singapore), Phil Schiller, Kaiann Drance, Brooks Kraft, Jon McCormack and Arem Duplessis. Each shared their thoughts on what made these photos stand out from the pack.