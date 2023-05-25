Assassins’s Creed Mirage apare pe 12 octombrie

Desi Ubisoft nu a venit cu o data oficiala, doar un trailer, avem totul confirmat din Japonia. Retailerii japonezi au publicat data de lansare in mod oficial pentru PS5.

Urmeaza ca si Ubisoft sa anunte in mod oficial mai tarziu, probabil la PlayStation Showcase, Summer Games Fest sau Ubisoft Forward de pe 12 iunie. Dar cert este ca in toamna avem jocul si ne putem bucura de el.

Pe 12 octombrie va fi lansat oficial pentru PC, PS5, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S.

Japanese retailers have listed Assassin’s Creed Mirage with an October 12 release date.

(Japanese retailers generally don’t date a product unless official. In other words, placeholder dates aren’t a thing.)

A release date hasn’t been officially announced by Ubisoft yet. https://t.co/THpTqO1NW0

