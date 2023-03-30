EA concediaza 6% din angajati

Electronic Arts – compania care probabil a ingropat cele mai multe serii de jocuri indragite de gameri – a anuntat ca va trece printr-o restructurare.

Vestea a ajuns la angajati prin intermediul CEO-ului Andrew Wilson:

As we drive greater focus across our portfolio, we are moving away from projects that do not contribute to our strategy, reviewing our real estate footprint, and restructuring some of our teams. These decisions are expected to impact approximately six percent of our company’s workforce. This is the most difficult part, and we are working through the process with the utmost care and respect.