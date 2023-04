Gaming News saptamana 14

Berlin Neo 2087| Tempest Rising| The Last Case of Benedict Wong| Forgive me Father 2| altele

This means Resident Evil 4 remake is, by most measures, the second fastest selling RE in history within the first two weeks.

However, it is very likely RE:4 will overtake RE6 before long. RE6 shipped 4.5 million at launch, but didn't hit 5 million until nearly 12 months later. https://t.co/0uGQi8VpKP

— Alex Aniel (@cvxfreak) April 7, 2023