⚠️ Cumpără online folosind linkurile afiliate și ajuți la dezvoltarea site-ului fără vreun cost suplimentar pentru tine: eMAG, PCGarage, evoMAG, Orange, Vexio, QuickMobile, PCHouse, ABDComputer, FashionDays, Flanco. Mulțumim!
Promotii de primavara – Windows 10 Pro cu 8 euro

Au fost oferte la inceput de Martie si aparent acestea continua si acum. La o saptamana distanta ne-au fost trimise oferte noi de la MMORC. Windows 10 are acelasi pret bun, iar pachetul Office este in continuare disponibil.

Promotii de primavara - Windows 10 Pro cu 8 euroFolositi codul ARL37 si aveti 37% reducere:

Folositi codul ARL54 pentru o reducere de 54%:

