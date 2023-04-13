LG isi schimba identitatea

LG si-a prezentat noua identitate vizuala, ceea ce inseamna un logo nou. Mai toate companiile au adoptat acest design minimalist, inclusiv cele din domeniul auto.

Logo-ul LG este acum mai plat, are o nuanta de rosu deschis Active Red, iar sloganul Life’s Good va ramane dar va fi mai vizibil de acum inainte. LG opteaza pentru un design mai tineresc si dinamic. Ei vor sa atraga public din generatia Z dar si din alte tari.

Having a strong, consistent brand strategy enables us to better communicate our value proposition and unique identity, which harmonically blends innovation and warmth. Implementing the new brand strategy, LG aims to become an iconic brand that resonates with consumers transcending generations and locations. – William Cho, CEO of LG Electronics