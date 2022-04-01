Arena IT

20 de jocuri noi in platforma GeForce NOW

Jocuri Stiri

20 de jocuri noi au fost introduse in platforma GeForce NOW. De asemenea, alte cateva lansari surpriza sunt asteptate luna aecasta. Mai mult, serviciul este acum disponibil si pe Chromebook.

Lista pentru aprilie:

  • Anno 1404 – History Edition (Steam)
  • Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread (Steam)
  • Cities in Motion 2 (Steam)
  • Crawl (Steam)
  • Cultist Simulator (Steam)
  • Die After Sunset (Steam)
  • ELDERBORN (Steam)
  • EQI (Steam)
  • Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark (Steam)
  • Flashing Lights – Police, Firefighting, Emergency Services Simulator (Steam)
  • Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition (Steam)
  • Jupiter Hell (Steam)
  • Offworld Trading Company (Steam)
  • Ranch Simulator (Steam)
  • Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (Steam)
  • SOL CRESTA (Steam)
  • Star Control: Origins (Steam)
  • Spirit of the Island (Steam)
  • Twin Mirror (Steam)
  • Wobbledogs (Steam)

Pe lângă cele 27 de titluri anunțate pentru luna martie, au fost adăugate și altele 8, pe care le puteți vedea mai jos.

