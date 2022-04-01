20 de jocuri noi in platforma GeForce NOW

20 de jocuri noi au fost introduse in platforma GeForce NOW. De asemenea, alte cateva lansari surpriza sunt asteptate luna aecasta. Mai mult, serviciul este acum disponibil si pe Chromebook.
- Midnight Ghost Hunt (lansare nouă pe Steam)
- Weird West (lansare nouă pe Steam)
- Dying Light Enhanced Edition (Epic Games Store)
- ELEX II (Epic Games Store)
- FAR: Changing Tides (Epic Games Store)
- Hero’s Hour (Epic Games Store)
- Martha Is Dead (Epic Games Store)
Lista pentru aprilie:
- Anno 1404 – History Edition (Steam)
- Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread (Steam)
- Cities in Motion 2 (Steam)
- Crawl (Steam)
- Cultist Simulator (Steam)
- Die After Sunset (Steam)
- ELDERBORN (Steam)
- EQI (Steam)
- Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark (Steam)
- Flashing Lights – Police, Firefighting, Emergency Services Simulator (Steam)
- Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition (Steam)
- Jupiter Hell (Steam)
- Offworld Trading Company (Steam)
- Ranch Simulator (Steam)
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (Steam)
- SOL CRESTA (Steam)
- Star Control: Origins (Steam)
- Spirit of the Island (Steam)
- Twin Mirror (Steam)
- Wobbledogs (Steam)
Pe lângă cele 27 de titluri anunțate pentru luna martie, au fost adăugate și altele 8, pe care le puteți vedea mai jos.
- Conan Chop Chop (Steam)
- Hero’s Hour (Steam)
- Highrise City (Steam)
- Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator (Epic Games Store)
- Power to the People (Epic Games Store)
- STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town (Steam)
- Survival Quiz CITY (Steam)
- Tunic (Steam)
