Apple nu lasa raufacatorii din filme sa foloseasca iPhone-uri

Rian Johnson, regizorul filmului Knives Out si Star Wars The Last Jedi a declarat intr-un interviu.

Aparent Apple nu doreste ca produsele lor, mai ales telefoane mobile sa fie asociate cu raufacatori. Au luat aceasta decizie deoarece au impresia ca i-ar pune intr-o lumina proasta folosirea de telefoane iPhone de catre „bad-guys”. Ciudat este ca, daca ne uitam in majoritatea filmelor cu mafioti, traficanti de droguri, etc. in scene de urmarire, majoritatea masinilor de teren folosite sunt Mercedes G class, iar acesta are un renume foarte bun in randul pasionatilor de automobile.

Also another funny thing, I don’t know if I should say this or not… Not cause it’s like lascivious or something, but because it’s going to screw me on the next mystery movie that I write, but forget it, I’ll say it. It’s very interesting.

Apple… they let you use iPhones in movies but — and this is very pivotal if you’re ever watching a mystery movie – bad guys cannot have iPhones on camera.

So oh nooooooo, every single filmmaker that has a bad guy in their movie that’s supposed to be a secret wants to murder me right now.