ASUS nu renunta la gama de telefoane asa cum o spuneau zvonurile

Umblau zvonuri pe internet ca ASUS ar renunta la telefoane. Am evitat stirea pana cand lucruri s-au calmat. ASUS a venit cu un raspuns clar ca NU renunta la telefoane si chiar vor continua sa ofere noi modele.

Zvonurile spuneau ca ASUS renunta la seria Zenfone pentru a o integra complet in gama ROG Phone, adica sa ofere doar telefoane de gaming. Nu se va intampla asta. Zenfone si ROG Phone vor merge in paralel si spun ei ca vor continua sa dezvolte noi modele.

„We would like to address the rumor that Asus Zenfone 10 will be the last generation of the series and the Asus Zenfone product line will be shut down. This is not true. We will continue our two main phone business product lines, the ROG Phone and the Zenfone. Asus has a strong commitment to our smartphone business and customers. Please reference our Q2 earnings call for more information. Please stay tuned for our 2024 product lineups,” said Asus in its official press statement.

Despre Zenfone va pot spune ca sunt telefoane foarte fiabile, chiar eu avand in familie un Zenfone 3 care este folosit si astazi. Fantastic telefonul ala. Chiar si Zenfone 10 mi se pare un telefon compact foarte bun conform review-urilor de pana acum, insa il vom testa si noi in curand.