Dacia Jogger a luat o stea la testele Euro NCAP fara sa fie testata fizic

Euro NCAP „a testat” noua Dacia Jogger si a obtinut doar o stea la testele de siguranta. Doar ca masina nu a fost la nici un test. Cum e posibil?

Euro NCAP a testat in trecut doar Sandero, care a obtinut doua stele de siguranta. Tinand cont ca Jogger si Logan sunt pe aceeasi platforma, NCAP nu a mai facut rost de o masina si au analizat ei din pix situatia si au ajuns la concluzia ca Jogger merita doar o stea. O steluta.

Conform descrierii de pe Youtube:

The Dacia Jogger is a partner model to Sandero Stepway and their structure is practically identical. Euro NCAP compared both vehicles to verify that the Dacia Sandero Stepway results can be applied to Jogger and performed additional tests where necessary. The footage includes video of the Dacia Sandero Stepway 2021 and additional Jogger 2022 tests.

Ok, deci Jogger nu a vazut nici un impact, dar cumva a luat mai putine stele decat Sandero desi platforma este aceeasi.

Tot din descrierea de pe Youtube:

Aceasta o stea de siguranta se traduce prin:

70% siguranta pentru sofer si pasagerul dreapta fata

69% siguranta pentru copil

41% siguranta pentru pietoni

39% pentru sistemele de siguranta active

Sandero pe de alta parte:

70% siguranta pentru sofer si pasagerul dreapta fata

72% siguranta pentru copil

41% siguranta pentru pietoni

42% pentru sistemele de siguranta active

Eu va zic doar atat: testele de siguranta Euro NCAP au ajuns o gluma proasta si nu reflecta deloc realitatea.