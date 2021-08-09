Google ar vrea sa cumpere Epic Games

Deocamdata e un zvon doar care spune ca Google ar vrea sa cumpere „totul sau doar o parte” din ceea ce este acum Epic Games.

Conform celor de la Epic Games, situatia sta in felul urmator:

Google has gone so far as to share its monopoly profits with business partners to secure their agreement to fence out competition, has developed a series of internal projects to address the “contagion” it perceived from efforts by Epic and others to offer consumers and developers competitive alternatives, and has even contemplated buying some or all of Epic to squelch this threat.

Ceea ce sper eu sa NU se intample e sa faca Google ceva ce au mai facut: sa cumpere compania si sa o distruga dupa care sa o inchida. Altfel, ar fi fain sa-i cumpere si sa-i integreze in ecosistemul Google.

