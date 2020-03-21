Instagram primeste un mod „disappearing messages” similar cu Incognito

Instagram testeaza un mod nou pentru mesagerie intitulat temporar „disappearing messages”. Astfel, daca vrei sa ai o discutie mai intima decat in mod normal o sa poti folosi acest mod si mesajele dispar imediat.

Momentan este in teste si o sa apara in curand in varianta oficiala. Practic poti alege sa vorbesti cu cineva in acest mod, iar mesajele dispar dupa ce ai inchis conversatia. Este similar modului Incognito de pe browser. Momentan nu are o denumire oficiala si nici o data de lansare.

Instagram is working on “🙊 mode” where messages disappear

It seems to be in an early barebone version but I tried my best to demonstrate how it might work pic.twitter.com/ZrUZZj0TWo

— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 19, 2020