Licenta ieftina pentru Windows 10 la doar 11 euro si pachet Office la 23 de euro

Niciodata nu este prea tarziu sa profitati de oportunitatile care va ies in cale. Si ce oportunitate mai buna este sa luati o licenta ieftina pentru Windows 10 sau un pachet Office. Licenta pe viata!

Gasiti la VIP-cdkdeals numeroase licente ieftine, cele mai importante fiind pentru Windows si Office. Acum puteti obtine o licenta ieftina de Windows la doar 11 euro sau un pahet Office foarte accesibil.

Repet, aveti sectiune pentru a introduce codul de discount fix ca in imaginea de mai jos. Pentru ca multi ne atentionati ca preturile nu sunt cele din articol incercam sa scoatem in evidenta ca fara acel cod preturile nu se vor schimba, nu vor fi reduse.

Dupa ce primesti licenta pe mail in scurt timp, trebuie sa o activezi in Windows. Cautati Setari si mergeti la About —> Product Key And Activation si apasati pe Change Product Key. Acolo bagati codul de licenta cumparat.

