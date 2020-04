Samsung integreaza Apple Music pe unele televizoare smart, fiind primul producator de televizoare care ofera aceasta aplicatie.

Apple Music va fi disponibil doar pe televizoarele din 2018 sau mai noi. Samsung refuza sa mai ofere actualizari pe vechiile televizoare de dinainte de 2018.

Last year, we were the first TV manufacturer to offer the Apple TV app, and today, we are the first to offer Apple Music. Our partnership with Apple has been instrumental in bringing consumers an unparalleled lineup of different entertainment options, especially as they seek out more content choices from their Smart TVs,” said Salek Brodsky, VP of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development, Samsung