Twitch concediaza peste 500 de angajati

Directorul general al companiei, Dan Clancy, a anuntat un plan de restructurare care implica si concedierea a 35% din personal.

Today I have some incredibly difficult news to share. As you all know, we have worked hard over the last year to run our business as sustainably as possible. Unfortunately, we still have work to do to rightsize our company and I regret having to share that we are taking the painful step to reduce our headcount by just over 500 people across Twitch. This will be a very hard day. Our service exists to empower communities to create, together, and every single one of you has played a vital role in fostering our community and furthering that mission.