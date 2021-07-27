Arena IT

Windows 10 Pro la 7.99 euro – activeaza Windows 10 ca sa faci upgrade la Windows 11

Stiti bine ca Windows 11 a fost lansat oficial, iar in toamna o sa il si putem instala. Upgrade-ul este gratuit de la Windows 10 la Windows 11 cu o singura conditie: sa aveti o licenta. Puteti sa va cumparati chiar acum una la doar 7.99 euro.

Windows 10 Pro la 7.99 euro - activeaza Windows 10 ca sa faci upgrade la Windows 11In iulie aveti oferte bune la Godeal24, atat la licente de Windows cat si la licente de Office sau chiar pachete speciale avantajoase. Ideea este ca daca vrei Windows 11 trebuie sa-ti activezi Windows 10. Am vorbit deja cat de simplu este sa instalezi gratuit Windows 10 direct de pe site-ul Microsoft. Nu ai nevoie sa-l piratezi.

Totusi, licenta costa. Dar nu trebuie sa platesti 200-300 euro pentru ea. O poti lua cu 8 euro. Aveti mai jos toate link-urile oferite de magazin pentru licente.

Folositi codul SGO45 pentru 45% reducere la urmatoarele licente:

Sau codul SGO60 pentru urmatoarele:

De asemenea, Godeal24 ofera si alte produse la vanzare:

Platiti cu cardul sau prin PayPal, licentele le primiti pe mail imediat si pentru orice alte probleme puteti sa ii contactati la [email protected].

