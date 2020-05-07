Google a anuntat ca Android 11 este amanat cu o luna. In mod normal versiunea Beta trebuia sa fie disponibila in aceasta luna, dar o sa o primim in iunie.

Prima versiune Beta va fi disponibila pe 3 iunie si se va lansa in cadrul unui eveniment online. Cei cu telefoane compatibile, in special seria Pixel, vor putea instala versiunea Beta printr-un simplu update.

“When we started planning Android 11, we didn’t expect the kinds of changes that would find their way to all of us, across nearly every region in the world,” Google’s Android team writes today. “These have challenged us to stay flexible and find new ways to work together, especially with our developer community. To help us meet those challenges we’re announcing an update to our release timeline.