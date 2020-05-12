Assassin’s Creed Valhalla nu va rula la 60fps pe Xbox Series X

„Optimized for Xbox Series X”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla este cel mai important titlu prezentat pana acum pentru viitoarea consola Xbox, iar ce a declarat UbiSoft ieri va deranja cu siguranta pe cei care sperau sa aiba parte de experienta [email protected] in noul titlu.

Ubisoft has always been committed to exploring new technologies, taking advantage of the capabilities of new consoles to deliver the most immersive experience possible, which is why we are excited to be collaborating with Microsoft to bring Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to the Xbox Series X.

Currently, we can guarantee that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will run at least 30 FPS. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will benefit from faster loading times, allowing players to immerse themselves in history and the world without friction. Finally, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will benefit from improved graphics made possible by the Xbox Series X, and we can’t wait to see the beautiful world we’re creating in stunning 4K resolution.

We will have a lot more to show you about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in the near future, so stay tuned for more information soon.