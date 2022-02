Cafeluța IT de weekend 06.02.2022

This is Venus in natural color. Often you'll see Venus in ultraviolet or infrared light as you can see cloud details in it, but this is what it looks like to a human being flying by, but it's less bright here! ⚪

Taken by MESSENGER spacecraft / NASA / JHUAPL / CIW / G. Ugarkovic pic.twitter.com/Lw8BUM8jJ0

— Dr. James O'Donoghue (@physicsJ) January 25, 2022