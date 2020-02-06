De la Gears of War la Diablo

Rod Fergusson paraseste Microsoft, studioul The Coalition si implicit seria Gears of War dupa 15 ani de activitate.

Acesta a postat anuntul pe platforma sociala Twitter si a fost felicitat de decizie pana si de Phil Spencer, seful Xbox:

Thank you [Rod Fergusson] for the passion and effort you’ve brought to Gears and Xbox and the work you’ve done to build the world class team at [The Coalition]. Best of luck on your next journey.

Printre cei care i-au urat succes se afla si sefa 343 Industries Bonnie Ross, Vince Zampella de la Respawn sau Cliff Bleszinski, creatorul seriei Gears of War.

Fergusson nu paraseste lumea gaming-ului, ci se indreapta spre o noua aventura, daca e sa folosim cuvintele lui: acesta va lucra impreuna cu Blizzard la franciza Diablo, unde se afla in dezvoltare Diablo 4 si Diablo Immortal.

Starting in March, I will join Blizzard to oversee the Diablo franchise. Leaving is bittersweet as I love our Gears family, the fans, and everyone at The Coalition and Xbox. Thank you, it has been an honor and a privilege to work with you all. pic.twitter.com/0FuO3RFYSQ

— Rod Fergusson (@GearsViking) February 5, 2020