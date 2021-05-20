Microsoft confirma ca nu mai dezvolta Windows 10X

Windows 10X se zvonea ca va fi un sistem de operare gandit special pentru dispozitivele cu doua ecrane precum Microsoft Surface Neo. Desi zvonurile erau adevarate si Microsoft a confirmat sistemul operare, aflam astazi ca nu va mai fi dezvoltat si ca proiectul se inchide.

Following a year-long exploration and engaging in conversations with customers, we realized that the technology of Windows 10X could be useful in more ways and serve more customers than we originally imagined. We concluded that the 10X technology shouldn’t just be confined to a subset of customers.”