Playstation si Oculus vor lipsi de la GDC 2020

Games Developer Conferrence (GDC) va avea loc pe 16-20 martie in San Francisco, iar de teama coronavirus, Playstation si Oculus au anuntat ca nu vor fi prezenti.

GDC este alt eveniment major care aparent va avea de suferit datorita coronavirusului, dupa ce Mobile World Conference care trebuia sa aiba loc luna aceasta in Barcelona a fost anulat. De asemenea, Sony a anuntat ca nu vor fi prezenti nici la evenimentul PAX East 2020 tot din acelasi motiv.

UPDATE: Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment made the decision to cancel its participation at PAX East in Boston this year due to increasing concerns related to COVID-19 (also known as “novel coronavirus”). We felt this was the safest option as the situation is changing daily. We are disappointed to cancel our participation in this event, but the health and safety of our global workforce is our highest concern.

We have made the difficult decision to cancel our participation in Game Developers Conference due to increasing concerns related to COVID-19 (also known as coronavirus). We felt this was the best option as the situation related to the virus and global travel restrictions are changing daily. We are disappointed to cancel our participation, but the health and safety of our global workforce is our highest concern. We look forward to participating in GDC in the future.