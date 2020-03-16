TikTok si alte aplicatii populare din AppStore acceseaza date fara permisiunea utilizatorului

Citeam zilele trecute cum TikTok, o aplicatie chinezeasca pentru social media, acceseaza fara voia utilizatorului date din telefon. Este vorba in special de Clipboard si informatiile pe care le tinem acolo. Insa TikTok nu este singura…

Pentru cine nu este familiarziat cu Clipboard-ul de pe iOS aflati ca este o aplicatie de luat notite. Este foarte des utilizata deoarece acolo poti stoca orice notita, orice informatie de care ai nevoie. Din nefericire pentru utilizatori multe aplicatii au acces la Clipboard fara sa ceara voie.

TikTok este una dintre aplicatii caci un studiu realizat de Tommy Mysk si Talal Haj Bakry, dezvoltatori de aplicatii independenti, ne arata ca sunt foarte multe aplicatii populare care au acces la Clipboard.

Sunt multe aplicatii populare, iar iOS 13.3 nu impiedica aplicatiile sa acceseze aceste date. Practic pentru Clipboard nu trebuie sa mai ceri voie. Utilizatorul nu poate face nimic pentru a opri accesul, iar Apple inca nu a venit cu o actualizare de iOS.

Access to the pasteboard in iOS and iPadOS requires no app permission as of iOS 13.3. While the pasteboard provides the ease of sharing data between various apps, it poses a risk of exposing private and personal data to suspicious apps. We have investigated many popular apps in the App Store and found that they frequently access the pasteboard without the user being aware. Our investigation confirms that many popular apps read the text content of the pasteboard. However, it is not clear what the apps do with the data. To prevent apps from exploiting the pasteboard, Apple must act.