Uber Eats pleaca din Romania

Uber Eats, serviciul de livrare pentru mancare, se retrage de pe piata din Romania. Utilizatorii au fost anuntati ca din 4 iunie acest serviciu nu va mai fi disponibil.

Nu avem o explicatie, insa nu avem de ce sa ne facem griji. In Romania mai gasim si alte servicii precum Foodpanda, Take Away sau Glovo. Mai nou chiar si taximetristii livreaza mancare la domiciliu daca nu cumva se retrag.

Uber Eats a debutat in Romania in 2018, iar in 2019 avea peste 700 de restaurante listate, mai multe decat celelalte servicii similare.

After years of partnering with local restaurants to offer convenient, reliable food delivery, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue Uber Eats in Romania at the end of 3 June.

While we are sad that Uber Eats is leaving Romania, we are committed to continue serving our communities here through our Uber Rides business. Our number one priority now is to minimise the impact on the valued employees, restaurant partners, delivery partners and consumers who have supported us.We like to take this opportunity to thank our entire Uber Eats Romania community – from partners to eaters – for your support.Your Uber Eats Team