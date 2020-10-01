Windows si Office la preturi foarte mici – oferte bune daca inca nu ai o licenta

Recent v-am spus ca Windows 10 nu mai trebuie piratat, iar daca ai nevoie de o licenta este cat se poate de accesibila. Daca atunci nu ai apucat sa procuri una, oferta revine cu preturi si mai bune.
Eu folosesc atat la birou cat si acasa licente cumparate de pe net. Nu am avut probleme cu el si le-am recomandat si prietenilor. De fiecare data cand am ocazia mai cumpar cate o licenta la pret de nimic, doar asa, sa fie pusa bine.
Nu doar ca preturile sunt bune, dar gasiti pachete care includ si suita Office, foarte cautata in aceasta vreme. M-am tot lovit de problema asta pe la diversi cunoscuti care inca folosesc Office 2002 cu crack. Nu e normal asa ceva.
Uite, daca inca nu ai trecut la Windows 10 si ai o versiune veche de Office, verifica ofertele de mai jos:
Foloseste codul AN20 pentru o reducere de 20%
- WINDOWS 10 PRO PROFESSIONAL CD-KEY (32/64 BIT) 12.31€
- MICROSOFT OFFICE 2016 PRO PROFESSIONAL PLUS CD-KEY (1 PC) 36.79 €
- WINDOWS 10 PRO + OFFICE 2016 PRO –BUNDLE 47.85€
- MICROSOFT OFFICE 2019 PROFESSIONAL PLUS CD-KEY (1PC) 34.39 €
- WINDOWS 10 PRO + OFFICE 2019 PRO – BUNDLE 41.03€
- Windows 10 Enterprise 2019 LTSC 11,26€
- Windows 10 Home + Office 2019 Pro – Bundle 36.65€
- Microsoft Office 2019 (Home and Student/1 User) 31.19€
- windows 10 Home + office 2016 Pro – Bundle 45.36 €
- Windows 10 Home (32/64 Bit) 11.78€
- Microsoft Office Home & Student 2016 CD Key 21.59€
Windows 10 se poate descarca direct de pe site-ul Microsoft. Ai nevoie de un stick. La fel si pentru Office.
Participa la discutie!
Remus Remus a zis
Dc oare Enterprise edition e mai ieftina ca varianta Pro ?
MTV a zis
The Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) is designed for Windows 10 devices and use cases where the key requirement is that functionality and features don’t change over time. Examples include medical systems (such as those used for MRI and CAT scans), industrial process controllers, and air traffic control devices. These devices share characteristics of embedded systems: they are typically designed for a specific purpose and are developed, tested, and certified before use. They are treated as a whole system and are, therefore, commonly “upgraded” by building and validating a new system, turning off the old device, and replacing it with the new, certified device.
Licentierea LTSC e pentru soft care „moare” odata cu hardwareul. Se instaleaza pe dispozitive pe care nu se schimba componente hardware.