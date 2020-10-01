Arena IT

Stiri IT | Blog hardware, software, evenimente IT

Windows si Office la preturi foarte mici – oferte bune daca inca nu ai o licenta

| 2 Software Stiri

Recent v-am spus ca Windows 10 nu mai trebuie piratat, iar daca ai nevoie de o licenta este cat se poate de accesibila. Daca atunci nu ai apucat sa procuri una, oferta revine cu preturi si mai bune.

Eu folosesc atat la birou cat si acasa licente cumparate de pe net. Nu am avut probleme cu el si le-am recomandat si prietenilor. De fiecare data cand am ocazia mai cumpar cate o licenta la pret de nimic, doar asa, sa fie pusa bine.

Nu doar ca preturile sunt bune, dar gasiti pachete care includ si suita Office, foarte cautata in aceasta vreme. M-am tot lovit de problema asta pe la diversi cunoscuti care inca folosesc Office 2002 cu crack. Nu e normal asa ceva.Windows si Office la preturi foarte mici - oferte bune daca inca nu ai o licenta

Uite, daca inca nu ai trecut la Windows 10 si ai o versiune veche de Office, verifica ofertele de mai jos:

Foloseste codul AN20 pentru o reducere de 20%

Windows 10 se poate descarca direct de pe site-ul Microsoft. Ai nevoie de un stick. La fel si pentru Office.

Semnaleaza o eroare

Participa la discutie!

    • MTV a zis

      The Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) is designed for Windows 10 devices and use cases where the key requirement is that functionality and features don’t change over time. Examples include medical systems (such as those used for MRI and CAT scans), industrial process controllers, and air traffic control devices. These devices share characteristics of embedded systems: they are typically designed for a specific purpose and are developed, tested, and certified before use. They are treated as a whole system and are, therefore, commonly “upgraded” by building and validating a new system, turning off the old device, and replacing it with the new, certified device.
      Licentierea LTSC e pentru soft care „moare” odata cu hardwareul. Se instaleaza pe dispozitive pe care nu se schimba componente hardware.

Lasa un comentariu!

Acest sit folosește Akismet pentru a reduce spamul. Află cum sunt procesate datele comentariilor tale.