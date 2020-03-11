Arena IT

Google recomanda tuturor angajatilor sa lucreze de acasa

Este vorba despre angajatii din America de Nord, adica vreo 100.000, carora Google si Alphabet (compania mama) le recomanda sa lucreze de acasa din cauza coronavirus.

Pentru ca infectia se raspandeste cu rapiditate si in Statele Unite si pentru ca majoritatea companiilor de IT au facut asta, inclusiv la noi, evident o face si Google.

Si pe langa anuntul oficial din cadrul companiei a mai venit si unul de la Sundar Pichai, CEO Google si Alphabet, pe Twitter:

In alte stiri, tot pe partea de responsabilitate, Google a anulat evenimentul Google I/O, chiar daca avea lucruri interesante de lansat pe acolo.

