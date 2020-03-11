Google recomanda tuturor angajatilor sa lucreze de acasa

Este vorba despre angajatii din America de Nord, adica vreo 100.000, carora Google si Alphabet (compania mama) le recomanda sa lucreze de acasa din cauza coronavirus.

Pentru ca infectia se raspandeste cu rapiditate si in Statele Unite si pentru ca majoritatea companiilor de IT au facut asta, inclusiv la noi, evident o face si Google.

Si pe langa anuntul oficial din cadrul companiei a mai venit si unul de la Sundar Pichai, CEO Google si Alphabet, pe Twitter:

Contributing to social distancing if you are able to, helps the overall community spread and most importantly, will help offset the peak loads through critical healthcare systems and also saves it for people in need. (based on expert advice). Please contribute if you are able to https://t.co/RNUh2kSyIJ

— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 10, 2020