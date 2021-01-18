Xiaomi neaga acuzatiile administratiei Trump

Ultima moneda jucata de presedintele SUA Donald Trump inainte de a-i preda fortat stafeta lui Biden a fost impotriva celor de la Xiaomi.

Astfel, administratia Trump a adaugat pe lista neagra producatorul de telefoane Xiaomi, astfel companiilor americane fiindu-le interzis sa investeasca in Xiaomi, iar cei care au facut-o deja fiind obligati de a renunta la investitii pana in noiembrie 2021.

Xiaomi a dat un raspuns oficial la scurt timp dupa aflarea vestii, aparandu-se ca nu au nimic de a face cu armata chineza si nici nu sunt detinuti de acestia. Au mentionat si ca vor reveni cu alte informatii legate de acest subiect in curand.

The company has been in compliance with law and operating in compliance with the relevant laws and regulations of jurisdictions where it conducts its businesses. The company reiterates that it provides products and services for civilian and commercial use. The company confirms that it is not owned, controlled, or affiliated with the Chinese military, and is not a “Communist Chinese Military Company” defined under the NDAA. The company will take appropriate course of actions to protect the interests of the company and its shareholders.

The company is reviewing the potential consequences of this to develop a fuller understanding of its impact on the Group. The company will make further announcements as and when appropriate.